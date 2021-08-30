FC Bengaluru United announce four new signings ahead of 2021/22 season

FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) has added four new players to their squad, as part of their preparations for the 2021/22 season. Ahead of the much-awaited Durand Cup, the BDFA Super Division Champions have signed up striker Subhash Singh and midfielders Sanju Pradhan, Denil Rebello and Bedashwor Singh.

The 31-year-old forward Subash Singh is a seasoned I-League campaigner, having played for various clubs including Air India, East Bengal, Salgaocar, Pune FC, Shillong Lajong, Bharat FC, Mohun Bagan, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir, and Mohammedan SC. He was also part of the Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC for the 2014 season.

"I am excited to be part of the United journey," said Subash in an official release.

Bolstering the midfield will be Sanju Pradhan, who brings invaluable I-League and ISL experience. The 31-year-old player joins FCBU from RoundGlass Punjab. Having started his professional career with Air India, Sanju went on to play for East Bengal in 2008 -- he played four seasons and was part of multiple trophy-winning campaigns for them.

"I am excited about sharing my experience with the younger players in the team," said Sanju.

The third signee is 23-year-old Denil Rebello who started his youth career at Salgaocar FC and played for their senior team in the 2019-20 Goa Pro League season. He was then signed by fellow Goan side Vasco Sports Club for the 2020-21 season.

FCBU has also roped in rising star Bedashwor Singh. A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Bedashwor spent his youth days with ISL club Chennaiyin FC as a developmental player. During this time, he was loaned out to Minerva Punjab and Fateh Hyderabad in the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons respectively before joining I-league side TRAU FC in 2019, where he spent two seasons.

( With inputs from ANI )

