Federico Valverde extends his stay with Real Madrid until 2027

Real Madrid CF and Federico Valverde on Tuesday reached an agreement regarding the extension of the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next six seasons, until June 2027.

Valverde contract extension at Real Madrid includes a EUR1 billion (£856m/$1.2bn) release clause, as per Goal.com. Notably, Fede was already tied to Los Blancos until 2025 but now he has agreed to renew that agreement by an extra two years.

The Uruguayan put pen to paper on his new contract at Real Madrid City, where he was joined by club president Florentino Perez. After signing the contract, he was presented with a shirt featuring his name and the number 2027 on the reverse.

The midfielder has just begun his fourth season at the Spanish club. He made his first-team debut in October 2018 in the Champions League meeting against Viktoria Plzen and has gone on to make 104 appearances in a Madrid shirt. His trophy haul with the club features three pieces of silverware: a Club World Cup crown, a LaLiga title and the Spanish Super Cup, in which he landed the Man of the Match award in the showpiece. The Uruguayan checked into Real from Penarol in the 2016/17 season and initially turned out for Castilla, where his fine performances saw him earn a move to the top flight in a loan deal with Deportivo La Coruna, from where he returned to the Whites' first team. Valverde is a full international with Uruguay, with whom he contested this summer's Copa America.

( With inputs from ANI )

