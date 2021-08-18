FSDL acquires media rights for AFC competitions in a landmark four-year deal

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have acquired the 'Media Rights' of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions for the Indian subcontinent in a landmark 4-year agreement, to bring the best of Asian football to Indian homes.

The breakthrough deal, a first historic long-term agreement, signed with Football Marketing Asia, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC. The agreement grants FSDL exclusive media rights ownership of all major AFC national team and club competitions, including but not limited to the AFC Asian Qualifiers -- Road to Qatar Final Round, AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, as well as the annual club competitions AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from the 2021 season.

Commenting on the signing, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, FSDL said: "This is a hugely significant development for Indian football. To bring Asia's best footballing action for our fans is a key part of our long-term strategy, commitment, and desire to have as many Indian youths participate, follow, and engage with the sport. I believe the live telecast of AFC competitions to our homes will enable a generation of youth to follow the "beautiful game" and continue to raise and develop the profile of the sport.

"We are fully committed to the development of Indian football and will continue to work with the stakeholders in India, AFC, and FIFA towards building a strong ecosystem."

Expanding its footprint in the Asian market, the media rights deal reinforces a strong partnership and understanding between FSDL and AFC. FSDL will be sub-licensing the media rights to partner channels and partner digital services providing significantly more coverage of AFC competitions on both linear and digital channels in the sub-continent that has previously had very little exposure to Asian football.

The four-year AFC Media Rights deal for the 2021-2024 cycle provides FSDL media rights to the following AFC current and future fixtures: AFC National Team Competitions: AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian Qualifiers Final Round), AFC Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022, AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2022, AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022, AFC Asian Cup Finals 2023, AFC U20 Asian Cup Finals 2023, AFC U17 Asian Cup Finals 2023, AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2024, AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris 2024, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2024, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Finals 2024, AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2024 (2024 acting as the 2024 FIFA World Futsal Championships - Asian Final Qualifying Round), AFC Solidarity Cup 2024. AFC Club Competitions: AFC Champions League 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals), AFC Cup 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals), AFC Futsal Club Championships Finals 2022, 2023, 2024.

The AFC Cup 2021 Group D competition being held at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives starting Wednesday, will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, for Hindi SS 1 & SS 1 HD; For English SS 2, SS 2 HD & SS 3. In addition, FSDL have also added TV9 Bangla and SS 1 Bangla in the regional channel mix. Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV will live stream on their respective OTT platforms.

As part of the agreement, FSDL will produce and distribute the match feed to AFC for most of the AFC competitions held in the Indian subcontinent.

