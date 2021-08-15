Gerd Muller, Bayern Munich and Germany legend, dies aged 75

Munich, Aug 15 Footballer Gerd Muller, the Bayern Munich and Germany legend, passed away on Sunday morning, the club said. He was 75.

Muller, who helped West Germany win the 1974 World Cup, is survived by his wife Uschi, and a daughter.

Nicknamed Der Bomber for his amazing ability to strike goals, Muller spent 15 years at Bayern Munich. He scored 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times.

For Germany, he scored 68 goals in 62 caps and was the leading scorer in the 1970 World Cup.

"Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football," Bayern President Herbert Hainer told the club's wensite.

"We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family.

"FC Bayern wouldn't be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever," Hainer said.

Muller was the star of the 1970 World Cup and bagged the Golden Boot for scoring 10 goals. He helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972.

"The news of Gerd Müller's death deeply saddens us all. He's one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football," said Bayern CEO Olivier Kahn.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts," he added.

Muller was a member of the golden generation of Bayern Munich and Germany football that included the likes of Franz Beckenbauer, Berti Vogts and Uli Hoenes.

