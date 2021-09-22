Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Manas Dubey joins TRAU FC on loan

The young and promising Hyderabad FC goalkeeper, Manas Dubey has joined I-League side TRAU FC on a season-long loan deal for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has been with Hyderabad FC since 2019 as a part of the reserve side before joining the first team squad for the club under Manolo Marquez, during the 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign.

The 6ft 5in tall goalkeeper, who trained under HFC Goalkeeping Coach Marc Gamon last season, will look to continue his progress with the Manipur-based club who finished third in the 2020-21 I-League season.

Hyderabad FC will be tracking his progress and would like to wish him the very best for the upcoming campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

