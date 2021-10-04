I-League qualifiers: Kenkre FC ready to put on 'competitive show' against Kerala United

With an eye on securing a place in the first division, Kenkre FC will begin their campaign in the I-League qualifiers against Kerala United FC in their Pool B clash here on Tuesday.

From the city of dreams - Mumbai, Kenkre FC will be keen on bagging the winning points from their first match in Pool B which consists of newcomers Corbett FC, and the experienced ARA FC and Kerala United.

Speaking about the team's chances ahead of their game against Kerala United, Kenkre FC's experienced goalkeeper Tenzin Samdup said, "We have a set plan for every team and we have been preparing well on executing that plan to perfection. First game of the tournament is always important and we are ready to put up a competitive show against Kerala United."

Backed with solid preparations for the tournament, the experienced goalie assured the team is well-equipped to deliver an entertaining brand of football.

"Our pre-season was in Mumbai, we trained two sessions a day and also played a few practice matches and friendlies with ISL teams and local teams. We worked on all aspects of the game and now we are mentally prepared to play entertaining brand of football," I-League website quoted Tenzin as saying.

With a vision to promote local players from Maharashtra, Kenkre FC will field 23 players from Maharashtra in their group of 30.

"As a club from Mumbai city, we have always promoted local players. In our squad of 30 we have 23 from Maharashtra and seven are more experienced players. This combination of youth and experience will be one of our assets going into the tournament," said Kenkre FC head coach Akhil Kothari

Kerala United FC head coach Bino George, on the other hand, explained why this tournament is so important for him and the team.

"There is a lot of potential in Kerala and after Gokulam FC and Kerala Blasters, we still have a lot of players who are good to play in the top leagues in India," said George.

Doing well here will enable our players to make it to the next level. The vision is to have more players from Kerala represent the country," he signed off.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor