I-League qualifiers: Kenkre FC stage comeback to win 2-1 against Kerala United FC

Kenkre FC put up an impressive display of grit and determination to win their opening Group B encounter of the I-League qualifiers against Kerala United FC (KUFC) at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Tuesday.

After trailing 1-0 early in the second half with a goal from winger Bujair Valiyattu, Kenkre FC came back strongly to register a 2-1 victory over KUFC, thanks to goals from substitute Lester Fernandez and striker Ranjeet Singh.

The win sends Kenkre FC at the top of Group B, with the remaining matches in the group yet to kick-off.

The match began with both teams going through the motions to grow into the game in the first ten minutes, as KUFC implemented a rigorous high press to try and win the ball back high up the pitch.

By the 15th minute into the game, KUFC midfielders Akhil P and Adersh Mattummal were dominating proceedings for the side from Kerala. In the heart of the KUFC defence, Gabriel Lima remained a towering presence as he continued to diffuse opposition attacks, and initiated passing moves from the back.

The match remained at a stalemate at the halfway point, as the first half drew to a close. The Kerala side had slightly better chances in the first half, but Kenkre FC remained in the game throughout, even shading the possession stats to their advantage, with 57 pec cent of the ball possession in the first half.

Kerala United made the first breakthrough three minutes after halftime. As Akhil P fed the ball out to the left flank, Salman K found himself in space to produce a good cross, which was flicked on at the near post by Nimshad Roshan.

Bujair Valiyattu timed his run perfectly to come in at the far post and rifle the ball high into Tenzin's goal to make it 1-0 for Kerala United.

Fernandez expertly slotted away a penalty for Kenkre FC in the 65th minute to level the score.

After coming back on level terms, Kenkre FC made it a double whammy seven minutes later in the 72nd minute to turn the game around after going behind.

Aravind Rajan sent in a peach of a low cross from the right flank after a fast-flowing move, which Ranjeet Singh finished from close range to give Kenkre FC a 2-1 lead to hold onto for the remainder of the game.

That match finished with a 2-1 win for the side from Maharashtra, leaving it all to do for KUFC for the rest of the group stage matches. Kenkre FC will now look forward to their next encounter against ARA FC on Saturday.

