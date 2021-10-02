I would be a very bad James Bond: Klopp laughs off Daniel Craig's suggestion

007 actor Daniel Craig might be all praise for Jurgen Klopp, but the Liverpool coach has said that he would not be a good choice to play 'James Bond'.

Daniel Craig has starred as James Bond for the fifth and final time in the latest flick 'No Time To Die' and there is speculation over who will play the iconic role next.

Earlier, Liverpool fan Craig had said that Klopp would be capable of playing the iconic role.

"Thank you for having these nice words, but I would be a very bad James Bond! If I walked out of the water in swim shorts I think that would be the moment the whole world would switch off! No problem, we all have our jobs to do in life. He has to save the world and I have to help Liverpool from time to time," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"As a kid, I wanted to be James Bond, but that's long ago. Meanwhile, I'm happy watching him doing what he's doing. I was lucky enough to meet Daniel Craig on two occasions and I actually will miss him as James Bond. But let's see who will be the next one, I will watch those movies as well. For my whole life, I've followed all of them. I think for me it started with Sean Connery and Roger Moore and all these guys. They all did a really good job and it's a great story, so I liked it always," he added.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be locking horns against each other on Sunday in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester City are currently at the top two spots in the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 season.

