Indian women's football team lose to Tunisia in friendly

The Indian senior women's football team went down to Tunisia by a solitary goal in a friendly match played at the UAE FA Stadium in Dubai on Monday evening.

The Indian women had their first chance as early as the second minute but even as Manisha tried to flick in Dalima Chibber's cross, rival goalkeeper Mariem managed to keep it at bay. Six minutes later Tunisia surged into the lead as Heuij scored from a free-kick.

Stung, India launched a barrage of attacks in their effort to restore parity. In the 11th minute Manisha ran down the left flank and sent in a cross but the rival defence managed to clear it. Soon after, another cross from Sanju was collected by Mariem. Some ten minutes later, Indumathi tried to place it in from outside the penalty box, but it missed the target.

The Indian women preferred to play it among themselves, and in the 31st minute, Manisha's free-kick missed the target. In the 40th minute, another free-kick -- this time from Dalima sailed wide.

Tunisia who were holding on to it till then, launched a counter attack in the 63rd minute and it could have helped them double the lead had Shreya not managed to pull off a reflex save.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby brought in another substitution in the 68th minute -- this time Indumathi making way for Sandhiya in midfield. Six minutes later Sandhiya manoeuvred herself into some open space and did manage to take a snapshot but Mariem saw it off. And if that wasn't enough, Mariem also denied Pyari in the 75th minute after the nippy forward managed to sneak in between the rival defence.

The Indian women's team had earlier beaten UAE 4-1 in their last friendly match in Dubai, with Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Sweety Devi and Anju Tamang scoring one apiece.

The contingent will now travel to Bahrain where they will be playing against Bahrain and Chinese Taipei. The matches are part of India's preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, and the first exposure tour under head coach Thomas Dennerby, under whom the squad had trained in Jamshedpur for a month with support coming in from the Government of Jharkhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

