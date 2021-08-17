ISL: Jamshedpur FC complete signing of defender Anas Edathodika

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday completed the signing of Keralite defender Anas Edathodika.

The 34-year-old makes his return to Jamshedpur where he spent a season previously in the club's debut football season (2017-18). Anas, who was Jamshedpur's first Indian signing (club's first-ever player selected in the ISL 2017-18 draft) was delighted to be back.

"It's great to be back with Jamshedpur. I had a good experience in my previous season here where I felt the unconditional love of the fans," Anas said in a statement.

"I look forward to the new season and want to achieve success for the fans. I wish to complete my unfulfilled dream with the club by helping us win the ISL trophy. We missed out narrowly the last time I was here and want to make amends," he added.

Anas also revealed the reason for his return to the club. "The Gaffer along with my previous experience at the club were two great factors to make a return.

"Owen Coyle is a great coach. We all know what he has done and achieved in the past and I firmly believe that the club is going in the right direction under his guidance," said the Keralite defender.

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle elaborated how Anas' signing would benefit the team in the ISL.

"Anas is a proven center-back with a wealth of experience playing in the top levels of Indian football for almost 15 years now. He is calm and composed under pressure and will be a valuable addition to the squad," said Coyle.

"Our objective is to continue what we achieved defensively last season. Lesser the goals conceded, the more the chances of winning and a player like Anas will give us that security," he added.

Anas has made close to 200 club appearances in India's top-tier league and cup competitions as well as in AFC competitions since making his debut in 2007.

( With inputs from ANI )

