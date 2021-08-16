ISL: Odisha FC rope in Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Aridai Cabrera that will see the Spanish winger representing the Bhubaneswar-based club in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 32-year-old winger comes with a vast experience of playing professional football for various Spanish teams after starting his youth career with Universidad LP. He also made his maiden senior appearance for Universidad LP B in 2006 and played for their senior team the very next year.

He has also represented other clubs like RCD Mallorca, Girona FC, Betis B, Hospitalet, Sabadell FC, Huracan, Valencia B, Cultural Leonesa and Las Palmas.

After signing for Odisha FC, Aridai expressed, "I am very happy to sign for Odisha FC and I am really excited to play in India. I want to meet my teammates soon and start preparing for the upcoming season. We will definitely make sure that Odisha FC does well in the next ISL."

Speaking about the new foreign signing, head coach Kiko Ramirez commented, "Aridai is an electric player who can change the game with the magic that is needed in football. He is a footballer with a very refined technical quality and capable of surpassing the opponents with his feints. He is a dribbler and with his speed, we can say that he is a different footballer. If he is motivated and people are with him, he can have a big impact in the ISL."

( With inputs from ANI )

