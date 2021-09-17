ISL: SC East Bengal sign Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel

SC East Bengal on Friday bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of young Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel who put pen-to-paper on a one year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Sidoel, who has played under SC East Bengal head coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz at Spanish side Hercules CF, becomes the Spaniard's fifth foreign signing. Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce and Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu are the other four overseas recruits so far.

The 23-year old Sidoel joins SC East Bengal from Spanish second division club Cordoba CF, having spent last season on loan at Hercules under the tutelage of Diaz. A No 6 in nature, Sidoel can also play at centre-back and central midfield positions with a willingness to move the ball higher up the pitch.

"SC East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me. I have played in a few European countries in Europe and picked up quite a lot. I am eager to learn and I believe I can develop playing in the Indian Super League," Sidoel said after signing on the dotted line.

Part of the famed Ajax youth system, Sidoel made his debut in the second division of the Dutch league (Eerste Divisie) for Jong Ajax (reserve team of Ajax) in the 2017-18 season, helping them win the title. He also featured in the UEFA Youth League for Ajax II.

"I am happy to have Darren in my plans again. He has age on his side and is hard working. He can play across the pitch and is a utility player. I have had a good chat with him and he is raring to go," said head coach Diaz.

The Red-And-Gold Brigade will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

