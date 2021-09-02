Jharkhand Sports Minister Hafizul Hassan meets Indian women's football team in Jamshedpur

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand, Hafizul Hassan Ansari went to Jamshedpur to pay a visit to the Indian women's football team that is currently camping in the city as part of the preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.

The Indian women's team is currently training in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, for the continental tournament, with infrastructural aid being provided by the Jharkhand State Government and Tata Steel, with the aim of taking Indian women's football forward together.

Hassan met with the players at the team hotel, which was followed by a press conference, where he addressed the local media. Also present at the press conference were the Director of the Jharkhand Sports Department, Zeeshan Qamar, AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav, Indian women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby, and captain Ashalata Devi.

While the Sports Minister outlined the Jharkhand State Government's intention to popularise various sports in the state, he also promised to extend all the necessary facilities to help the Indian women's team prepare for the AFC Asian Cup.

"The Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) is very passionate about the development of sports and all possible efforts are being made for this. We are here to fully support the Indian women's team, and extend all facilities to them," Jharkhand Sports Minister Hassan said in an official AIFF release.

Head coach Dennerby stated that the preparations are in full swing for the Asian Cup, and that all the players are giving it their all.

Meanwhile, captain Ashalata Devi promised that the team will impress one and all with its performance. "This is the first time that I've come to Jharkhand to play, and the facilities provided by the Jharkhand Government are extremely good. On behalf of the entire team, I'd like to assure you that we will play well and impress everyone with our performance," she quipped.

( With inputs from ANI )

