Klopp says he 'respects' Man City coach Guardiola

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his intense rivalry with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, saying he never "intentionally says something bad" about his counterpart.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be locking horns against each other on Sunday in the Premier League.

"I'm not sure I ever told Pep, but I like him! That's true. Obviously, from time to time I annoy him with things I say in press conferences. I don't mean to say anything bad about him, but when somebody from the City staff tells him 'Klopp said that', I can see in his press conference that he gets really angry. Sorry for that," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"But no, I respect him a lot. We think we know a lot about each other but we don't. We've met in football games, but two years ago we had a few situations where we went together to Manchester for awards ceremonies and stuff like this," he added.

Further talking about his equation with Guardiola, Klopp said: "Our families met, and I can tell you that somebody who has a family-like Pep Guardiola must be a good person. His missus and the kids are outstanding, and that's what is important to me."

"During the game, whatever he says, whatever I say, it's not important. I want to win, he wants to do that. We are completely different as personalities, but nonetheless, I like him and I respect him," he added.

Liverpool and Manchester City are currently at the top two spots in the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 season.

( With inputs from ANI )

