La Liga: Barcelona striker Aguero ruled out for ten weeks

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero on Monday was ruled out for ten weeks due to a right calf injury.

"Tests carried out on first-team player Kun Aguero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks," said FC Barcelona in an official statement.

Aguero was signed on by Barcelona earlier this year after the striker became a free agent at the end of his contract with Manchester City.

The 33-year-old had sat out 17 games for Manchester City during his final season at the Etihad Stadium. He had previously missed 24 matches in the 2019-20 season with muscle and knee complaints.

On Sunday, maverick striker Lionel Messi also bid adieu to Barcelona, bringing a close to his 21-year long stint with the La Liga club.

Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. The maverick striker confirmed the end of his long association with FC Barcelona.

"This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

"Today I have to say goodbye, I arrived very young at 13 years old, and after 21 years I am leaving with my wife and three children," he added.

Speaking further, Messi said: "I have no doubts after being away for several years, we will return because I promised my children."

( With inputs from ANI )

