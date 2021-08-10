Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi has signed up for Paris Saint-Germain. Messi has given a nod for a two year contract with PSG. With this contract he will be earning an annual salary of around €35m along with an option to extend his contract at PSG for an additional year.

Earlier in a press conference Messi had said that, “Paris Saint-Germain is a possibility, yes. At the moment nothing is confirmed, I received a lot of calls after the Barcelona statement. We’re talking about it”.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news throught his tweet,"Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours."

Meanwhile, Barcelona lawyers have a filed complaint to the European Commission in order to block Messi’s deal with PSG. After his exit from Barcelona, Messi is moving closer to a deal with League 1 champions.

FC Barcelona announced announcing the departure of Lionel Messi. Messi and the club could not finalise the deal but Barcelona confirmed that the talisman will leave the club due to the financial obligations of the LA Liga. His contract expired on 30th June.



