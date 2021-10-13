Manchester United defender Raphael Varane out for 'few weeks' with injury
Manchester United have released an official update on Raphael Varane after the defender was injured while on international duty with France.
The statement reads: "Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."
The centre-back was withdrawn during the first half of France's game with Spain, which Les Bleus won 2-1 at the San Siro.
It marked the latest trophy in his glittering career, with Reds team-mates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also part of the successful side.
The United begin a busy period with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday. Following the home Champions League tie with Atalanta, league fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham complete a tough month.
( With inputs from ANI )
