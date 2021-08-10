Messi lands in Paris, joins PSG

Paris, Aug 10 Lionel Messi has joined French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract. The club posted a video teaser with words 'New diamond in Paris' in it.

The Argentinian footballer Messi, who ended his 21-year long stay at Barcelona and recently won the Copa America for Argentina, arrived in Paris on Tuesday and signed the contract.

According to media reports, the $35 million a year contract (after tax) allows him to extend the stay by a year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor