Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United after 15-year career

Michael Carrick on Friday brought down the curtain on a decade-and-a-half career at Manchester United, finishing on a high with a victory over Arsenal.

The former Red Devils midfielder decided to step down as first-team coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager.

Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford was the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career.

Michael Carrick in a statement said: "My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

"However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

"I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan."

Michael played 464 games for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor