Mizoram Football Association to collaborate with Mizoram Youth Commission

The Mizoram Football Association and Mizoram Youth Commission signed an agreement on Tuesday to join hands in promoting football and creating better career opportunities for the youth in the state.

MYC Chairman Vanlaltanpuia, MLA said of the agreement, "MYC should encompass the whole youth in the state, not just in the field of academics. It should cater to the broader youth. I am pleased to announce our collaboration with the MFA in promoting better career opportunities for our youth."

The chairman also said he has high expectations on their collaboration with the MFA regarding coach education, and also spoke of the possibility for a further extensive partnership in the future, the AIFF release said.

MFA Honorary Secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar also said, "Collaborating with the MYC is an enormous step in the history of the MFA, which will add further significance to the Association. We are gaining a great partner in our quest for providing a livelihood to our younger generation, and it is our hope that our partnership will open doors for even further success."

The secretary spoke of the possibility of careers off the field within the sport and that the vision of the MYC and the MFA are aligned moving forward.

MFA Senior Vice President PC Vanlalhruaia said, "The pandemic has caused great inconvenience regarding on the pitch activities, but I am thrilled to see MYC making the better of a situation by taking the initiative for coaching education."

As per the agreement, the MYC and MFA will collaborate in a Football Coaching Development Programme and Football Symposium for 2021. The MFA will organise the programmes while the MYC will provide Rs 4,95,575/- for the funds.

( With inputs from ANI )

