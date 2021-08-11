My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more: Messi

Paris, Aug 11 Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that he dreams about winning the Champions League with his new side Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The 34-year-old Messi has won four Champions League titles with his ex-side Barcelona. The last Champions League title which Messi won with Barcelona came in 2015.

PSG are still searching for their first title in the competition after losing to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final and losing in the semi-finals in the previous season.

"My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more. I think we have the team to do it here," said Messi in a press conference at Parc des Princes, where he was unveiled as PSG's new signing for two years with an extension option for another year.

Messi made a tearful exit from Barcelona, ending his association with the club he joined as a 13-year-old as the Nou Camp-based club was unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Considered as one of the greatest football players of all time, he scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona. He won a record 35 trophies with the club.

"My exit from Barca was very hard after so many years. Everything that happened to me in the last week was hard and fast too. It was emotional, changed from one day to the next, so many feelings. Nobody can be prepared for that. I cannot forget what I lived and experienced in Barcelona. But I am excited about this new stage for my career and my family," said Messi.

Messi is unlikely to make his debut for PSG any time soon, especially with PSG playing Strasbourg at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"Actually, I don't know. I was on holidays and it's very new. I spoke yesterday with the technical staff, so, maybe I need a pre-season. I will have to do pre-season alone, and I hope to be able to play as soon as possible. I'm going to begin to train and work. When the staff thinks I'm ok, I'll be ready," opined Messi.

Messi also spoke about the opportunity to team up with Neymar once more. The duo had appeared together for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017. Joining the duo in PSG is France's Kylian Mbappe, who has a year left in his contract.

"I am very happy. To play alongside them (Mbappe and Neymar) in attack is crazy. I'm really excited to get started. Neymar and I know each other very well. I hope we will be stronger together and with all our teammates. This was already a very complete team and they have added great signings this summer."

Messi thanked the love and support coming from PSG fans, who had gathered outside the stadium since his arrival in Paris. "The welcome I received was wonderful. I feel incredibly happy. I want to thank them, and I want to see them in the city and the stadium. Hopefully it will be an extraordinary year for the fans and the team."

