Need to guard against feeling of being better than we are, says Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate has said that his side should not get complacent and look to make it six wins out of six in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

England has had a perfect record in World Cup qualifying after five matches, having beaten both Hungary and Andorra 4-0 over the course of the past week.

"We are in a good moment and the team is playing well. We have a squad of players, any of whom are more than comfortable to play and are playing well. But also those moments are dangerous because, if we get any sense of complacency, we are going into a game that will be a challenge. It is a high level of motivation but also guarding against a feeling we are better than we are. We are getting a good set of results because we are working hard for each other," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

The 51-year-old Southgate also stressed his side will face a more difficult test in Warsaw against Poland than they did against Hungary and Andorra.

"We are playing against a level of the opposition who I think is in a better moment. They have won their last two games and they have some good footballers in their team who will keep the ball better than Hungary were able to on the night against us," said Southgate.

"So the detail of how we press and how we defend will have to be spot on," he added.

England had also made it to the finals of Euro 2020, but in the summit clash, the side suffered a defeat on penalties against Italy.

The Three Lions will take on Poland in the World Cup qualifying later today.

( With inputs from ANI )

