Pele recovering well after 'little step back': Daughter

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 18 Pele is recovering well after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, his daughter has said.

Kely Nascimento took to social media to post a photograph with her father sitting up in a hospital bed after reports circulated that the 80-year-old was readmitted to intensive care.

"I don't know what is going on with the rumours out there but my DMs are booming," Nascimento wrote on Friday.

"There's already a lot of anxiety roaming the world these days and we don't want to be the reason for more. This photo was taken just now. He is wearing a vest because ... the cold in Sao Paulo bothers him.

"He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise! Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards!"

Pele underwent surgery at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital on September 4 after the tumour was found during routine tests. He was moved from intensive care to a private room on Tuesday.

The three-time World Cup winner has battled a series of health problems over the past decade, including complications related to hip replacement surgery as well as kidney and prostate conditions.

