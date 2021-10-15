Premier League: Alisson, Fabinho to miss Liverpool's clash against Watford

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against Watford, coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

"They have to. Because the last game they played in a red-list country was Colombia. Next Thursday at midnight it's 10 days. These are the rules. They could have flown into England, but that would have meant they would have to isolate from their families. Ali has three kids," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Fabinho and Alisson have been playing for Brazil in South America over the last two weeks for World Cup qualifying, and instead of returning to England for Premier League, they will head straight to Spain, where Liverpool will lock horns in Champions League group-stage game against Atletico Madrid.

The Reds will lock horns against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League and then the side will square off against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Liverpool is currently at the second spot in Premier League standings with 15 points from seven games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor