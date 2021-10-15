Raheem Sterling 'open' to moving abroad from Manchester City

England forward Raheem Sterling has admitted he's "open" to a transfer away from Manchester City if he does not get more game time at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international, whose contract runs out in 2023, said he had dreamed "from a young age" of playing abroad.

Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York, as per goal.com: "If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it. As I said football is the most important thing to me.

"Challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well. As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I've always thought, you know, maybe one day I'd love to play abroad. See how I would come up against that challenge."

Asked how he has dealt with a lack of regular minutes at Etihad Stadium in recent months, the 26-year-old added: "I'm not a person that's going to complain. I've not tried to make it a bigger deal than it actually is. I get on with my work. Do what I need to do. And I'm just raring to go. Playing football matches regularly. Scoring goals regularly."

Sterling has started one Premier League game since the opening weekend of the season, although he was in Pep Guardiola's side for the Champions League group stage defeat by Paris St-Germain on September 28.

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015 and has won the Premier League three times, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup four times.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor