Rajasthan United FC beat Ryntih SC 3-2 in thrilling opening encounter of I-League qualifiers

Rajasthan United FC defeated Ryntih SC 3-2 opening fixture of the I-League qualifiers 2021, at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday.

After finding themselves holding a sizeable 3-0 lead 70 minutes into the game, Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) seemed on their way to a dominant victory before Ryntih SC came back with two goals to mount a tough fight towards the dying embers of the game.

The team from Rajasthan saw out a tense final period to start their maiden I-League Qualifiers campaign with a win.

The encounter began with a high tempo as both teams looked to carve out clear goal-scoring chances in the opening ten minutes of the game.

The first threat on goal came from Rajasthan United FC's skilful and pacy winger Aman Thapa, whose mishit cross in the 3rd minute almost caught out Ryntih SC goalkeeper Padam Chettri and went on to hit the crossbar.

In the 11th minute, Rajasthan United FC skipper Akeem Abioye's shot from long range took a deflection and Dilli Ram Sanyasi was the quickest to latch onto the loose ball.

He volleyed a low and hard first-time shot which Ryntih SC goalkeeper Padam Chhetri was unable to get behind. The tenacious winger from Sikkim became the first goal scorer of the I-League qualifiers 2021.

After stringing quick and precise passes together that saw the team move into the opposition penalty box, Harpreet Singh squared the ball for teammate Sukhjit Singh to double RUFC's lead on the stroke of halftime.

The second half kicked off with Ryntih SC attempting to force the issue to find their way back into the game, but RUFC continued to manage the game efficiently and keep Ryntih SC at an arm's length.

Aman Thapa, who had been threatening to score the entire afternoon, finally got his goal in the 68th minute as Rajasthan led the game 3-0.

As the scoreline weighed heavily in favour of the team from Rajasthan, Ryntih SC began a spirited fight-back by netting the first of their goals in the 79th minute through Captain Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw.

In the 80th minute, Sheen Stevenson was fouled inside the box by Gurmukh Singh, earning his side a penalty and a further chance to claw their way back.

Having earned the opportunity, Stevenson stepped up to take the spot-kick, which he converted by calmly slotting the ball into the goalkeeper's right-hand side corner in the 82nd minute.

This set up the match for a tense final few minutes in which Ryntih SC continued to pepper the RUFC goal with attempts from range, but could not find the all-important goal to go level with the team from Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

