Ronaldo has no intention of staying at Juventus, confirms manager Allegri

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of continuing his association with Serie A club Juventus, his manager Max Allegri confirmed on Friday.

Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Manchester City as the Premier League club has begun talks with Juventus regarding acquiring the Portuguese star.

"Yesterday, talking to Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game against Empoli in Serie A," Goal.com quoted Allegri as saying.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on. Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters, but as I said, we must go on," he added.

Premier League club Manchester City has entered talks with Serie A team Juventus to sign maverick Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City has opened negotiations with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. However, nothing has been agreed thus far, but the talks are advancing.

Ronaldo, who had earlier represented Manchester United, had once famously remarked that he would never lineup for United's main rivals.

The Juventus striker was left out of the starting XI for the side's opening Serie A match of the 2021-22 season. The attacker had then come off the bench with 30 minutes left.

Earlier this week, Harry Kane ended all speculations of him joining Manchester City as he committed to staying with Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022 season.

( With inputs from ANI )

