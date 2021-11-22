Ronaldo sends good wishes to Solskjaer, says 'Good Luck my friend!'

Manchester, Nov 22 After Manchester United were outplayed by Watford on Saturday, conceding four goals in a dreadful match, the management was quick to relinquish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the coaching job. Now Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared his emotions, saying Ole is an outstanding human being.

Taking to Twitter, Ronaldo wrote, "He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

United have lost seven of their last 13 matches across all competitions, something that certainly wasn't expected after a summer of strong investment.

Manchester United stated in an official statement, "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," it added.

With Solskjaer gone, the players no longer have another figure to blame for their poor performances. Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

