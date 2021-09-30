Ronaldo’s driver wait for 7 hours to fill petrol in his Bentley, leaves without a drop

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's driver had to wait for seven hours in que to fill up fuel in his £220,000 Bentley. But even after waiting for seven hours in que the driver had to leave the filling station without a drop. The Portuguese superstar's car was spotted in a queue at a Shell forecourt which is not far away from his house.

Along with Bentley, a Range Rover, which is mostly driven by Ronaldo’s security team, was also parked alongside it.

Ronaldo's driver reached the filling station at 2.20pm, in hope that a tanker would arrive with supplies. But he waited for almost 7 hours only to realize that no one was coming and drove away at 9pm. However the super star player was no where spotted at the station.

A source said: “Even with all Ronaldo’s money, he’s in the same boat as the rest of us. “His security waited for hours obviously hoping a tanker would eventually arrive but they were forced to drive off. “The two men looked so fed up waiting in the rain. Ronaldo might be housebound like everyone else if this keeps up.”

Ronaldo recently added £164k-value Bentley Flying Spur to his stunning fleet of cars. The 36-year-old is one of the highest paid players in world football and he has channelled a chunk of his huge wealth towards his impressive collection of cars. The Manchester United forward has an incredible collection of cars that includes three Ferraris, two Lamborghini, two Bugatti, two McLaren, two Rolls-Royce, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Koenigsegg CCX, a Bentley Continental GT Speed, a Range Rover Sport SVR, along with several Audi and Mercedes-AMGs.



