Sadio Mane shatters PL record with his 100th Liverpool goal

Sadio Mane 100th Liverpool goal shattered the Premier League (PL) record on Saturday as the Senegalese became the first player to score in the nine consecutive top-flight matches against the same opponent.

Liverpool forward's scoring run against Crystal Palace started back in August 2017. It moved Mane one ahead of Robin van Persie, who had found the net in eight PL matches in a row against Stoke City.

Mane's goal in the 3-0 win at Anfield against Crystal Palace was also his 100th for Liverpool in all competitions. He became the 18th player to hit three figures for goals in Reds history - and the second in the current squad after Mohamed Salah - doing so on his 224th appearance.

Seventy-seven of Mane's Liverpool strikes have come in the Premier League, with 22 netted during the 2018-19 season earning him the Golden Boot award. The Senegal international has also bagged 19 times in the Champions League so far, twice in the FA Cup and scored two in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final.

Mane now has another milestone in his sights. The Senegalese are only two goals away from reaching a century in the Premier League, a feat achieved by team-mate Mohamed Salah only last weekend.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor