SAFF C'ship: Chhetri relieved after win against Nepal but has concerns over India's performance

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his concerns over the team's performance in the match against Nepal and in the ongoing SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male on Sunday.

A late strike by Chhetri handed India a 1-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2021 Group Stage. With this win, India is now in the third spot on the Group table with five points, just one behind Maldives and Nepal, both of whom have acquired six points each.

Chhetri pointed out that the team missed many chances of scoring in the game but he is thankful that the Blue Tigers got their first win in the tournament after playing three group stage matches.

"It's a relief! We have been through a lot. We haven't been playing well in this tournament and there are so many things that we could have improved on. In the last two games, we pressed well but in front of the goal, we were horrible, to say the least," said the Indian team captain.

"When you do everything and you still don't score, then no one is to be blamed but our strikers. Even today we missed so many chances but thankfully we scored at least one and that keeps us alive in the tournament. We still have to improve on a lot of things," he added.

The Blue Tigers will play their final Group Stage game against hosts Maldives on Wednesday, at the same venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

