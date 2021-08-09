Saka filled with respect as he gets rousing reception from Arsenal, Tottenham supporters

England international Bukayo Saka received a standing ovation from Tottenham Hotspur fans during Arsenal's pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Saka had come off the bench in the second half of Arsenal's game against Tottenham and this was his first appearance since England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

"So much respect for this, thank you," Saka wrote on his Instagram story.

Saka was racially abused after England suffered a defeat against Italy at the Wembley Stadium, but he received a rousing reception from both home and away fans upon his return for Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal suffered a 0-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur courtesy a Son Heung-min goal.

Earlier, the Gunners had also condemned the racial abuse being faced by teenager Saka. Saka along with Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho all missed the chance to net goals in the penalty shootouts at Wembley.

The English players were then abused on social media. The teenager will now be looking to help the Gunners to improve on their efforts from last season when they missed out on European qualification.

