Sancho learning all the time, he'll improve, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that winger Jadon Sancho is learning all the time and he will keep on improving as the 2021-22 season goes on.

United had finally managed to get Sancho in July, as they got the winger from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

"He's learning all the time. As I said in training as well, he's learning our methods, he's learning the Premier League and of course, he knows the Champions League already from being at Dortmund," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's a young boy, he's only 21 and he'll improve. We signed him as we see a top forward for 10, 12, 15 years and I've not changed my mind on that. He's so clean on the ball and is enthusiastic to learn and that is such a big thing when you come to Man Utd. You're always going to get a chance and you play with some of the best players in the world, you're getting some fantastic coaching with the coaches I've got too," he added.

The 21-year-old Sancho has had a slow start to his stint at Old Trafford, struggling to make an impact in his first five appearances.

Manchester United is currently at the third spot in Premier League standings with 10 points from 4 games.

The Red Devils will next lock horns against West Ham United later today.

( With inputs from ANI )

