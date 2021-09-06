Second international friendly against Nepal was 'good game of football', says coach Stimac

India men's football team head coach Igor Stimac hailed the second international friendly match between India and Nepal as "a good game", one that the fans enjoyed a lot, after his side beat the hosts 2-1 at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

India emerged unbeaten from the two international friendlies against Nepal with a 1-1 draw in the first match, followed by a 2-1 victory. In the post-match press conference after his side earned the win against the hosts, Stimac stated that the second game was much better than the first one.

"I think it was a good game of football that all the fans could enjoy. This second game was much better than the previous one," the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Stimac as saying.

He further heaped praises on his players for showing the patience to go out there and win the match against Nepal. "We need to congratulate the players on their attitude and their willingness to go and win the game," said Stimac.

"I especially need to appreciate my players because they were much more patient, waiting for the first goal, to open up the Nepali defence, and as you know, when that happens, everything is much easier," he added.

The Blue Tigers head coach further went on to state that India emerged the better of the two sides over the course of the two matches.

"After we scored the first goal, we started rising with confidence and playing as we need to play. I think overall India were the better of the two sides over the two games, and deservedly are going forward with a win," said Stimac.

However, on being asked about the hosts by the local media, the Croat was quick to shower praises on the Nepal National team, saying, "Nepal played well, they improved a lot. I can see how much it means to the team when it has two months of preparation. But I think India still has a lot to prove and many points to improve on."

( With inputs from ANI )

