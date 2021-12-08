Senior Women's NFC: Manipur look to defend crown against Railways

Defending champions Manipur will lock horns against Railways in the final of the 125th Senior Women's National Football Championship at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Both sides were taken to penalty shootouts by their respective semi-final opponents where Manipur defeated Odisha and Railways edged Mizoram. Twenty-time title winners Manipur have been on a rampage, scoring an astounding 27 goals so far.

"Railways are a very experienced side. When I used to play against them, they have always been strong opponents. We are going to have to be tough and competitive," said Padma Shri award winner Bembem Devi, as per an AIFF release.

"We have played against them last year in the finals and will go all out to maintain our title again and make our state proud. The girls are very motivated and want to fight till the last whistle," she added.

Railways, after topping their group with 20 goals, ground it out against a competitive Mizoram side in the semi-final and have set up a fourth final against Manipur.

( With inputs from ANI )

