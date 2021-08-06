Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic joins Chennaiyin FC

Chennai, Aug 6 Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have completed the signing of defender Slavko Damjanovic on one-year deal ahead of the 2021/22 season.

With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the club's backline. The Serbian could also prove to be a potential attacking threat from set-pieces.

Slavko played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica's fourth Montenegrin League title in 2019/20 and also featured in their Europa League qualifying matches that year.

"I am so happy to join [Chennaiyin FC]. I hope we win the league. The coach is bringing in good players. I will give my everything for the team. I look forward to representing a city with such culture," the Montenegro-born footballer said.

The 28-year-old began his professional career with FK Spartak Subotica in the Serbian league in 2012/13. Slavko has also played in Hungary, Uzbekistan and South Africa. He returned to Serbia after five years in 2020-21, joining FK TSC Backa Topola where he made 11 appearances, also netting one goal.

"Slavko is a highly tactical player, and his inclusion is certain to give the team more stability from the back to the front," CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

In his maiden ISL campaign, Slavko will look to help CFC lift the trophy for the third time. The Marina Machans have previously won the title in 2015 and 2017/18.

