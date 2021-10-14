Sevilla FC supports youth in LaLiga's program in Anantapur Rural Football League

Spanish football club Sevilla FC extended support to LaLiga for their program in Anantapur by providing the youth from disadvantaged regions with official jerseys.

The program started as a joint initiative by LaLiga Foundation, LaLiga women's football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, aims to develop football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur by providing access to education and football training to the youth there.

Sevilla FC has been prioritising the Indian market as a part of its growth strategy for several years. Earlier this year, the club signed a landmark deal with Bengaluru FC to reinforce Sevilla FC's presence in the Indian market and make an impact on the football industry in India.

Speaking about the initiative, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, "Developing youth and grassroots level football has been an important mission for LaLiga in India and we got into the project in Anantapur with Vicente Ferrer Foundation and the LaLiga Football Schools for that. Sevilla FC has been collaborating with us on our grassroots work here for several years and the success of these initiatives is very inspiring."

Jose Carmona, President, Sevilla FC said, "We, at Sevilla FC, have been investing into India as part of our internationalization strategy for a few years now and it has been very promising so far. The rate at which the sport is growing in this country showcases the potential and talent Indians have. This initiative for LaLiga's work in Anantapur is a small token of our appreciation and recognition for the work being done and talent being nurtured there."

( With inputs from ANI )

