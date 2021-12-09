This was my worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli feels that lack of decisiveness in the final third was the problem as his side lost out to Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their fifth match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC has only one win in five matches. The Blues sit at ninth position with four points.

Bengaluru FC struggled to create chances in the first. They conceded within the first 10 minutes of the game. Bartholomew Ogbeche's shot from a long distance got deflected and found the back of the net. However, Bengaluru FC came out strong in the second half. They began creating chances but failed to capitalize on them.

"I think the league is good with good coaches and good foreign players. I think the quality of the league has improved this season. I think it was the worst first half in my time here at BFC, including the AFC Cup. In the second half, we created chances. It was the style of football we wanted to play, but we missed the right passes in the final third," said the head coach in a post-match press conference.

"I was unhappy with our performance in the first half. We lost all the second balls. We also lost the ball when we had the ball. He is a key player in the midfield and he has to be sharp. It was not only his mistake," he added.

Marco also praised the team's main forward Sunil Chhetri and said that he is playing in a good position.

"He (Sunil Chhetri) worked very hard today. He was always in a good position inside the box but we didn't pass him. Sunil needs balls to score goals. In the beginning of the season, he was not in a very good position but in the last two games he has been in good positions," said Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Bengaluru FC will now face FC Goa on December 11 at Athletic Stadium while Hyderabad FC will clash against NorthEast United FC on December 13 at the same venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

