Tough competition between players needed for growth of women's football in India, says I.M. Vijayan

Former Indian footballer I.M. Vijayan feels players need to be competitive to further help in the growth of women's football in India.

The Senior Women's National Football Championship 2021-22 came to an end on Thursday when Manipur clinched their 21st title at the EMS Stadium, in Kozhikode, defeating Railways 2-1 on penalties.

IM Vijayan, who was in the city to watch Manipur's clash against Railways, was elated that the championship was being conducted despite the pandemic.

"The way AIFF and Kerala Government has organized the championship is commendable despite the COVID situation. It shows how each and everyone is working towards the growth of Indian Football," AIFF quoted IM Vijayan as saying.

"This is the first time that the Kerala Government is hosting the national championships in four venues with the support of AIFF. I am so happy to see that 32 teams participated with so many young talents. I have come here for the first time to watch the girls play and I really enjoyed the brand of football they showed," he mentioned.

The Blue Tigers legend also mentioned about the growth of women's football in India and said, "In our times, scoring was very easy for the teams but now the competition has become tougher which is needed for the growth of women's football in India".

When asked about the performance of the senior national women's team in the recent exposure tours, he said, "The way India played against Brazil was impressive. We scored a goal against the top team globally which shows that women's football in India is rising. Our team has improved a lot and the federation is also trying hard to give them the much-needed exposures."

"India is hosting the Asian Cup next year and everyone is trying hard to build the team and play good football. I am very happy to see everyone is contributing to the growth of women's football to take Indian Football forward together," he added.

India international M Suresh also echoed his sentiments after the completion of the championship and said, "The government of Kerala and AIFF has done a fantastic job to host the women's nationals in Kerala. I believe many youngsters will be inspired by this and take up the sport."

"Indian Women's Team is in their top phase now. The way they displayed themselves against the top teams was a treat to watch," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

