Viacom18 bags media rights of FIFA World Cup 2022 for 450 crore

Viacom18 has won the media rights for FIFA World Cup for a sum of Rs 450 crore, according to media reports. The network has reportedly been gunning for the rights for some time. It has pipped Sony, Star and other bidders to clinch the deal.Viacom18 may stand to benefit greatly from the telecast rights of the tournament to be held in Qatar.

Earlier, FIFA Rights till 2010 World Cup was with Star Sports Network and was valued at $12 Million USD. In 2012, Sony Sports Network got the rights for 2 cycles i.e 2014 (Rio) & 2018 FIFA World Cups (Russia).Viacom 18 so far has bagged the telecast rights of Nidahas Trophy, post which they bid for Safety World Series, La Liga, Serie A and Abu Dhabi T10 league. Reports also say that it’s in the run for IPL 2022, battling Sony, Star and Disney.

