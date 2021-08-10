Villarreal's Torres goes from Olympics to Supercup final without a break

Madrid, Aug 10 Last season's Europa League winners Villarreal play Champions League holders Chelsea in the final of the European Supercup in Belfast on Wednesday night as the first title of the new season is up for grabs and that means one Villarreal player will go from one season to another without a day's holiday.

Central defender Pau Torres has rejoined his teammates after playing for Spain in the European Championships and the Olympic Games, but just four days after claiming a silver medal with the rest of the Spain squad, he was back working with his club without taking any holidays, reports Xinhua.

"I really want to play this final and I knew that I'd be able to from the moment the dates were published. My objective was to play in the European Supercup final and in the end, that's what has happened," explained Torres.

"I was able to bring forward my flight back and I was able to rest well, so now I'm back with the team," he added.

"Now I am back and able to prepare for the game and I'm excited about it, as I know what is at stake," said the defender, who was key in Villarreal's conquest of the Europa League last season.

"This is very special for us and if the coach needs me, I am available," commented Torres.

Villarreal"s pre-season has been affected by an outbreak of Covid-19 and also injuries to midfielder Dani Parejo and forward Samuel Chukwueze.

However, they will have recent arrival Aissa Mandi available in central defense, while Gerard Moreno is available to lead their attack after his disappointing performances in the European Championships.

The top scoring Spaniard in La Liga last season agreed to extend his contract with the club until the end of June 2027 on Monday, adding a further three years to the time that remained on his former contract.

