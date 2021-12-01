We don't have enough quality to play matches in ISL: SC East Bengal's Manuel Diaz

SC East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz blasted out at his side after their dismal performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) season so far.

The journey so has been forgettable as the Red and Gold brigade started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC before a 3-0 loss in the Kolkata Derby followed by a 4-6 run in the mill performance against Odisha FC on Tuesday.

Diaz has made it clear that the side's par execution is yet to reach the quality that one expects in the ISL.

"It is a big question. For the moment, it is what it is. We don't have enough quality for playing these kinds of matches mainly in the set pieces we are losing the positions. Our job is working out with the squad and fixing it. At the moment we don't have enough quality to play matches in the Indian Super League," Diaz said in the post-match press conference after the 6-4 defeat to Odisha.

Darren Sidoel (13') opened the scoring for the Kolkata side with Semboi Haokip (80') and Daniel Chima (90', 90+2'P) also getting into the scoresheet. However, goals from Hector Rodas (33', 40'), Javi Hernandez (45'), Aridai Suarez (71', 90+4'), and Isak Vanlalruatfela (82') left the red and yellows still winless as the Bhubaneswar-based side equalled ATK Mohun Bagan with six points on top of the table.

"Defensive responsibilities are the whole squad, not only the line of defence. Our performance and the whole team is at par level because they have allowed scoring in simple situations and easily away," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

