107 new Covid cases, 100 recoveries, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 22 New Covid cases continued to outpace recoveries in J&K on Sunday with 107 new cases, 100 recoveries, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 45 cases, 20 recoveries, and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 62 cases, and 71 recoveries, from the Kashmir division.

No new cases of black fungus was reported, with the total remaining 43.

As many as 324,202 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 318,635 have recovered, while 4,402 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,165, out of which 444 are from the Jammu division and 721 from the Kashmir division.

