11% of UP population fully vaccinated

Lucknow, Sep 20 The number of fully vaccinated persons in Uttar Pradesh has reached the 11 per cent-mark, which implies that one in every ten persons in the state is now fully vaccinated.

According to official sources, the total number of fully vaccinated persons reached 1.66 crore on Sunday.

The number of first dose takers reached 7.57 crore which is 51.5 per cent achievement.

Experts, however, believe that there was a need to encourage people to come forward and take their due dose.

Meanwhile, 17 new cases and 12 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The new cases took the state tally to 17,09,669 of which 16,86,584 have recovered while 22,887 have died.

The data suggests that the state's recovery rate is 98.7 per cent and the death rate is 1.3 per cent.

The state is left with 198 active cases. The official bulletin indicated that 52.5 per cent of the active cases were in seven districts, namely, Lucknow (25), Prayagraj (22), Bareilly (21), Gorakhpur (10), Gautam Buddha Nagar (9), Mainpuri (9) and Deoria (8).

Also, the new cases were reported in 10 districts.

In Lucknow, three more cases of Covid were reported on Sunday, while a patient recovered in the past 24 hours.

The state capital now has 25 Covid active cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor