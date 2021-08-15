110 Covid recoveries, 97 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 15 Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Sunday with 110 recoveries, 97 new cases, and 2 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 45 recoveries, 21 cases, and one death were reported from the Jammu division, and 65 recoveries, 76 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.

As many as 42 cases of black fungus have reported so far.

A total of 323,422 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 317,737 have recovered, while 4,397 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,288, out of which 520 are from the Jammu division and 768 from the Kashmir division.

