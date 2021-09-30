110 new Covid cases, 153 recoveries in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 30 Recoveries outpaced new cases in J&K on Thursday where 153 patients recovered while 110 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 26 recoveries and 26 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 127 recoveries and 84 cases from the Kashmir division. There was no fresh fatality.

As many as 329,430 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 323,663 have recovered, while 4,422 people have succumbed. A total of 46 black fungus cases have been recorded.

The total number of active cases is 1,345, out of which 299 are from the Jammu division and 1,046 from the Kashmir division.

