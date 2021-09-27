118 Covid recoveries, 117 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 27 Covid recoveries and new cases almost matched each other in J&K on Monday with 118 recoveries and 117 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 14 recoveries and 55 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 104 recoveries and 62 cases from the Kashmir division.

As many as 32 students studying in private educational institutions in Rajouri district of Jammu division were among new Covid cases reported on Monday.

As many as 329,125 people have been infected out of which 323,190 have recovered, while 4,422 have succumbed. There are 46 black fungus cases so far.

The total number of positive cases is 1,513 out of which 281 are from the Jammu division and 1,232 from the Kashmir division.

