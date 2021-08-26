119 Covid recoveries, 101 new cases, no death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 26 Recoveries overtook new Covid cases in J&K on Thursday where 119 recoveries, 101 new cases, and zero deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 33 recoveries, and 17 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 86 recoveries, and 84 cases from the Kashmir division.

No new case of black fungus was reported, and the total stayed at 44.

As many as 323,647 people here have been infected with coronavirus out of which 319,183 have recovered, while 4,404 have succumbed.

Active cases amount to 1,060, out of which 338 are from the Jammu division and 722 from the Kashmir division.

