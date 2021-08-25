126 new Covid cases, 103 recoveries, no death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 25 New Covid cases again outpaced recoveries in J&K on Wednesday with 126 new cases and 103 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours.

However, no death was reported from anywhere.

Officials said 26 cases and 24 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division and 100 cases and 79 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

No new black fungus case was reported and the total stays 44.

As many as 324,546 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 319,064 have recovered, while 4,404 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,078, out of which 354 are from the Jammu division, and 724 from the Kashmir division.

