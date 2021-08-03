140 new cases, 98 recoveries, 3 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 3 New Covid cases again outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Tuesday as 140 new cases, 98 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 70 cases, and 38 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division, and 70 cases and 60 recoveries from the Kashmir divisio.

No new case of black fungus was reported.

As many as 321,865 people in J&K have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 316,188 have recovered, while 4,384 have succumbed.

Active cases stand at 1,293, out of which 520 are from the Jammu division and 773 from the Kashmir division.

